Noah Williamson scores 25 to lead Bucknell to 67-50 victory over Lehigh

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 25 points to propel Bucknell to a 67-50 victory over Lehigh on Monday night.

Williamson added nine rebounds for the Bison (14-14, 10-5 Patriot League). Josh Bascoe totaled 14 points and five rebounds.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (10-16, 5-10) with 19 points. Nasir Whitlock added 11 points.

Bucknell took the lead with 40 seconds remaining in the first half and never looked back. Bascoe led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 29-25 at the break. Williamson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

