Noah Reynolds scores last 7 points for TCU in a 69-66 win over No. 9 Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 16 points, including the last seven for TCU as the Horned Frogs beat ninth-ranked Texas Tech 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Reynolds’ turnaround jumper with 11.6 seconds left was the first field goal in more than four minutes for the Horned Frogs (15-11, 8-7 Big 12), and put them ahead 68-63 before Chance McMillian hit a long 3-pointer for the Red Raiders.

After Reynolds made the second of his two free throws with four seconds left, Texas Tech (20-6, 11-4) had a chance to tie it. But JT Toppin, the reigning Associated Press national player of the week, had his 3-pointer blocked by David Punch and rebounded by Reynolds.

Trazarien White also had 16 points for TCU. Ernest Udeh Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Darrion Williams had 21 points to lead the Red Raiders, who had won nine of their previous 10 games to move into the top 10 for the first time in three years. McMillian had 19 points while Toppin had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double.

Takeaways

Texas Tech missed a chance to regain a share of second place in the Big 12 standings with No. 19 Arizona (18-8, 12-3), which won at Baylor on Monday night. The Red Raiders have lost in each of their last five trips to Fort Worth.

TCU has a three-game winning streak and has won five of six in February.

Key moment

Reynolds made two free throws with 4:05 left to put TCU up 64-63, the sixth lead change in a four-minute span. The Frogs led the rest of the way.

Key stat

TCU had 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 17 second-chance points.

Up next

Texas Tech is home to play West Virginia on Saturday, when TCU plays at Cincinnati.

