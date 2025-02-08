No. 9 TCU women extend home winning streak to 19 games with 63-42 victory over Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Roberson had a season-high 14 points as ninth-ranked TCU won its 19th consecutive home…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Roberson had a season-high 14 points as ninth-ranked TCU won its 19th consecutive home game and moved back into a share of the Big 12 lead with a 63-42 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Madison Conner had 13 points with three 3-pointers, and put the Frogs (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) ahead to stay with a deep 3 from the right wing with 7:32 left in the third quarter.

Jasmine Shavers had 15 points for Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10), which never led while losing its fifth game in a row. Loghan Johnson had 11 points.

TCU was coming off a 59-50 loss at 12th-ranked Kansas State in a matchup then of co-leaders Wednesday night that was the Frogs’ season low for points. They are co-leaders again after the Wildcats lost 85-55 earlier Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had a season-low 42 points. Their previous low had been in a 69-43 loss at home to TCU on Jan. 11, when they shot 22.8% from the field. They shot 28.8% (15 of 52) this time.

TCU: Conner was the only of TCU’s top trio to finish in double figures, after two 3s in the final 2:15. Sedona Prince had nine points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Van Lith fouled out while scoring six points in 31 minutes.

Key moment

Conner’s second-chance jumper put TCU up 29-27 on the first basket of the second half. Tech then had its third and final tie before Conner’s big 3.

Key stat

TCU is 16-0 at home this season, surpassing the 2008-09 team for the longest streak in a single season.

Up next

TCU is home Tuesday night against BYU. Texas Tech hosts Baylor next Saturday.

