No. 9 TCU visits No. 12 Kansas State after Van Lith’s 28-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (21-2, 9-1 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU visits No. 12 Kansas State after Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points in TCU’s 82-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Wildcats have gone 14-0 at home. Kansas State averages 22.7 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Serena Sundell with 7.2.

The Horned Frogs are 9-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has a 17-2 record against teams over .500.

Kansas State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). TCU averages 26.9 more points per game (81.0) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (54.1).

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Van Lith is averaging 18.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

