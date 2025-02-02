No. 9 TCU visits Iowa State after Prince’s 24-point performance

TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU visits Iowa State after Sedona Prince scored 24 points in TCU’s 80-75 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Cyclones have gone 12-1 at home. Iowa State is fifth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game. Emily Ryan leads the Cyclones averaging 6.5.

The Horned Frogs are 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 16-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Iowa State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan is averaging 9.1 points, 6.5 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Audi Crooks is averaging 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madison Conner averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Prince is shooting 60.4% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

