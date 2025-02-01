No. 9 TCU visits Crooks and Iowa State

TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 6-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts No. 9 TCU after Audi Crooks scored 28 points in Iowa State’s 87-79 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cyclones have gone 12-1 in home games. Iowa State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 8-1 in conference play. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 6.6.

Iowa State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). TCU averages 14.6 more points per game (80.9) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (66.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Harris averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. Crooks is shooting 57.6% and averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hailey Van Lith is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Prince is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

