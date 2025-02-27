No. 9 NC State faces Wake Forest following Brooks’ 33-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-18, 2-14 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-18, 2-14 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State hosts Wake Forest after Zoe Brooks scored 33 points in NC State’s 104-95 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack are 15-0 in home games. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are 2-14 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

NC State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Wolfpack. Aziaha James is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Malaya Cowles is averaging 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.