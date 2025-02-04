No. 9 Michigan State visits Dailey and UCLA

Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts No. 9 Michigan State after Eric Dailey Jr. scored 21 points in UCLA’s 78-52 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins have gone 11-1 in home games. UCLA is the top team in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Spartans are 9-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 15-3 record against teams over .500.

UCLA’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging eight points. Dailey is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden is averaging 13.4 points for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.