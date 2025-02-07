No. 9 Michigan State takes on Oregon, seeks 9th straight home win

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Spartans play Oregon.

The Spartans have gone 11-0 at home. Michigan State scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Ducks are 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Bittle averaging 5.4.

Michigan State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 12.5 points. Bittle is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

