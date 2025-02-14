No. 8 Texas A&M hosts Arkansas after Ivisic’s 25-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-5, 8-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-5, 8-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits No. 8 Texas A&M after Zvonimir Ivisic scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 70-58 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 11-1 at home. Texas A&M scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 4-7 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 5.7.

Texas A&M averages 74.8 points, 5.9 more per game than the 68.9 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 11.2 more points per game (76.7) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (65.5).

The Aggies and Razorbacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 37.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adou Thiero is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Ivisic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

