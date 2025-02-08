No. 8 Iowa State hosts TCU following Allette’s 22-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 8-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 8-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU faces No. 8 Iowa State after Vasean Allette scored 22 points in TCU’s 65-60 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones are 11-1 in home games. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 4.3.

The Horned Frogs are 5-6 in conference games. TCU averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Iowa State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Gilbert is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Allette is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.