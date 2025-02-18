No. 7 Texas A&M plays No. 21 Mississippi State on 5-game win streak

Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas A&M seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Aggies take on No. 21 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 in home games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 4.0.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mississippi State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Texas A&M has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 39.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

