No. 7 St. John’s aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with Butler

St. John’s Red Storm (24-4, 15-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 St. John’s will aim for its 25th victory of the season when the Red Storm play the Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-6 at home. Butler ranks second in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick McCaffery averaging 4.1.

The Red Storm are 15-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s leads the Big East with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.2.

Butler’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCaffery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

RJ Luis is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

