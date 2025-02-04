No. 7 Purdue takes on Iowa after Smith’s 24-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue plays Iowa after Braden Smith scored 24 points in Purdue’s 81-76 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-2 in home games. Iowa is third in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 6.0.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 in conference matchups. Purdue averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Iowa averages 85.7 points, 17.8 more per game than the 67.9 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 77.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 78.5 Iowa gives up to opponents.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harding is averaging nine points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 15.8 points, 8.8 assists and 2.5 steals. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

