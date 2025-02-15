No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin following Tonje’s 22-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Wisconsin visits No. 7 Purdue after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 74-63 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 12-1 in home games. Purdue averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Purdue averages 78.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 69.9 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 12.1 more points per game (81.0) than Purdue allows (68.9).

The Boilermakers and Badgers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 18 points, 8.7 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Steven Crowl is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Tonje is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.