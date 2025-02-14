No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin following Tonje’s 22-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Wisconsin plays No. 7 Purdue after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 74-63 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-1 at home. Purdue averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Badgers are 9-4 in conference play. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 4.4.

Purdue averages 78.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 69.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Badgers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 19 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 18 points, 8.7 assists and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Max Klesmit is averaging 10.1 points for the Badgers. Tonje is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

