No. 7 LSU visits No. 14 Kentucky following Strack’s 22-point outing

LSU Tigers (26-2, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-3 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (26-2, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-3 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky plays No. 7 LSU after Clara Strack scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 73-65 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 13-1 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 17.5 assists per game led by Georgia Amoore averaging 7.1.

The Tigers are 11-2 against conference opponents. LSU is second in college basketball with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 14.4.

Kentucky makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). LSU scores 24.6 more points per game (86.1) than Kentucky allows (61.5).

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amoore is averaging 19 points and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Strack is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mikaylah Williams is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists. Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.