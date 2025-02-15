No. 6 USC takes on Washington after Watkins’ 38-point performance

USC Trojans (22-2, 12-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 5-8 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (22-2, 12-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 5-8 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC takes on Washington after JuJu Watkins scored 38 points in USC’s 71-60 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies have gone 10-5 in home games. Washington is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Trojans have gone 12-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC has a 19-2 record against teams above .500.

Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.8 per game USC allows. USC scores 18.1 more points per game (82.7) than Washington gives up (64.6).

The Huskies and Trojans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Watkins is shooting 43.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Trojans. Avery Howell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

