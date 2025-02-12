No. 6 USC hosts No. 1 UCLA after Jones’ 21-point outing

UCLA Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA visits No. 6 USC after Londynn Jones scored 21 points in UCLA’s 62-52 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans have gone 11-1 in home games. USC is second in the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rayah Marshall averaging 6.0.

The Bruins are 11-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is fifth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 5.6.

USC averages 83.2 points, 28.5 more per game than the 54.7 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game USC allows.

The Trojans and Bruins meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans. Avery Howell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Betts is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 76.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

