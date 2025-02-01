No. 6 UConn Huskies play the Butler Bulldogs on 10-game win streak

Butler Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 11-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (12-11, 2-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-2, 11-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn will try to prolong its 10-game win streak with a victory over Butler.

The Huskies have gone 9-1 at home. UConn averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 in Big East play. Butler is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Butler has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 35.5% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the last 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.