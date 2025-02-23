No. 6 South Carolina visits Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 34-point performance

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-3, 12-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-8, 6-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-3, 12-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-8, 6-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts No. 6 South Carolina after Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points in Vanderbilt’s 101-81 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Commodores have gone 12-3 at home. Vanderbilt has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 12-1 in SEC play. South Carolina is 18-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Vanderbilt makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). South Carolina averages 12.4 more points per game (80.7) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (68.3).

The Commodores and Gamecocks square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Commodores. Iyana Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Te-Hina Paopao averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is shooting 63.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

