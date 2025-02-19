No. 6 South Carolina and Arkansas square off in conference showdown

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-18, 2-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-3, 11-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-18, 2-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-3, 11-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 South Carolina plays Arkansas in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gamecocks have gone 12-1 at home. South Carolina is second in the SEC with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Joyce Edwards averaging 9.4.

The Razorbacks are 2-10 in SEC play. Arkansas is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

South Carolina makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Arkansas averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game South Carolina allows.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiki Smith is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.5 points. Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

