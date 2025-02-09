No. 6 LSU takes on No. 19 Tennessee, aims for 25th win of season

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 4-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (24-1, 9-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 4-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (24-1, 9-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Tigers face the No. 19 Tennessee.

The Tigers are 16-0 in home games. LSU leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 44.1 boards. Aneesah Morrow leads the Tigers with 14.2 rebounds.

The Volunteers are 4-5 in conference games. Tennessee ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

LSU makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Tennessee averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LSU allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.7 points and four assists for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

