No. 6 Houston takes on Oklahoma State after Cryer’s 22-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-4, 9-1 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-4, 9-1 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston plays Oklahoma State after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars have gone 11-1 at home. Houston scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Houston is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Cougars. Cryer is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.7 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.