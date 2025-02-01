No. 6 Houston hosts No. 22 Texas Tech in conference showdown

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-3, 9-0 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-3, 9-0 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Darrion Williams and No. 22 Texas Tech visit Milos Uzan and No. 6 Houston in Big 12 action.

The Cougars have gone 11-0 in home games. Houston is 17-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 5.9.

Houston averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech scores 26.1 more points per game (81.4) than Houston allows (55.3).

The Cougars and Red Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

