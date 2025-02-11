No. 6 Houston beats Baylor as 5 Cougars score in double figures

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 14 points, Milos Uzan added 12 points and six assists, and No. 6 Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 14 points, Milos Uzan added 12 points and six assists, and No. 6 Houston beat Baylor 76-65 on Monday night for its third straight victory.

Terrance Arceneaux had 11 points and J’Wan Roberts scored 10 for Houston (20-4, 12-1 Big 12). Emanuel Sharp also finished with 10 after missing two games with an ankle injury.

The Cougars shot 51% and went 10 of 24 on 3-pointers. They reached 20 wins for the 10th consecutive season.

Norchad Omier scored 19 points and Langston Love added 15 for Baylor (15-9, 7-6), which shot 58% — including 9 of 15 on 3s. VJ Edgecombe had 14 points and Robert Wright III finished with 10.

Baylor lost its third straight road game and fell to 0-4 against ranked opponents in true road games this season.

NO. 23 CLEMSON 85, NORTH CAROLINA 65

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points, including a season-best four 3-pointers, and No. 23 Clemson rolled past North Carolina.

Chase Hunter added 19 points with four 3s for the Tigers (20-5, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who followed up their 77-71 win over then-No. 2 Duke on Saturday night with a dominant showing against the Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6).

It’s the first time Clemson has beaten Duke and North Carolina in the same year since the 2019-20 season.

While the Duke game was tight throughout, Clemson took control of this one early. All but two of Lakhin’s points came in the first half, and the 6-foot-11 Cincinnati transfer also finished with five of Clemson’s eight blocks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.