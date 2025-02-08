No. 6 Florida visits No. 1 Auburn after Richard’s 21-point showing

Florida Gators (19-3, 6-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (19-3, 6-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Florida visits No. 1 Auburn after Will Richard scored 21 points in Florida’s 86-75 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Auburn is seventh in college basketball with 85.1 points and is shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Gators are 6-3 in conference games. Florida has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn scores 85.1 points, 19.3 more per game than the 65.8 Florida allows. Florida averages 16.7 more points per game (83.4) than Auburn gives up to opponents (66.7).

The Tigers and Gators square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.