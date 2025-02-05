No. 5 UConn visits Cooper and No. 19 Tennessee

UConn Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 4-5 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 4-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee hosts No. 5 UConn after Talaysia Cooper scored 27 points in Tennessee’s 76-71 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Volunteers have gone 9-3 in home games. Tennessee leads college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.3% from downtown. Jewel Spear leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 6-1 on the road. UConn is 21-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Cooper is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points.

