No. 5 UConn visits Cooper and No. 19 Tennessee

UConn Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East) at Tennessee Volunteers (16-5, 4-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee takes on No. 5 UConn after Talaysia Cooper scored 27 points in Tennessee’s 76-71 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Volunteers are 9-3 in home games. Tennessee scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 6-1 on the road. UConn leads the Big East scoring 81.1 points per game while shooting 51.5%.

Tennessee scores 91.1 points, 39.1 more per game than the 52.0 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 19 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points.

