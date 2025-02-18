No. 5 UConn plays Seton Hall after Fudd’s 28-point game

UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-7, 10-4 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-7, 10-4 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn faces Seton Hall after Azzi Fudd scored 28 points in UConn’s 87-58 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Pirates are 12-3 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 5.0 boards.

The Huskies are 14-0 in conference matchups. UConn leads the Big East allowing just 52.3 points per game while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is averaging 15.7 points and two steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 16.1 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.