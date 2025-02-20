No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 UConn…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 UConn to a 91-49 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night, the Huskies’ 41st straight victory over the Pirates.

UConn last lost to Seton Hall on Jan. 5th, 1994.

Bueckers, who scored at least 20 points for the 14th time this season, moved past Diana Taurasi and into ninth place on UConn’s career scoring list with 2,166 points.

Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin each scored 15 points, Ashlynn Shade added 14 points and Sarah Strong 10 for UConn (25-3, 15-0 Big East), which won its fourth straight game since losing to Tennessee 80-76 on Feb. 6th.

Yaya Lops scored 15 points and Jada Eads and Faith Masonius added 12 apiece for Seton Hall (18-8, 10-5).

NO. 4 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 83, NO. 22 MICHIGAN ST. 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Kiki Iriafen added 24 points and 10 rebounds and fourth-ranked Southern California defeated No. 22 Michigan State.

Watkins, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game, has six games this season with at least 28 points for the Trojans (24-2, 14-1 Big Ten), who are 7-1 against ranked teams.

Grace VanSlooten tied a career high with 29 points and Julia Ayrault had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (19-7, 9-6), which fell to 2-4 against ranked teams. The Spartans lost at then top-ranked UCLA 75-69 on Sunday.

USC had a 21-point lead late in the third quarter before Michigan State made things interesting in the fourth. The Spartans went on a 15-4 run to get within 74-68 with four minutes remaining before a jumper by Kennedy Smith and fast break layup by Watkins pushed the Trojans’ lead back into double digits.

NO. 10 TCU 82, ARIZONA ST. 66

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Madison Conner scored all of her 22 points in the second half, Sedona Prince added 17 and No. 10 TCU overcame a rare off night from 3-point distance to beat Arizona State.

The Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2 Big 12) returned to the top 10 this week behind the nation’s most prolific 3-point-shooting team. TCU labored from the arc against Arizona State (8-19, 2-13), shooting 7 of 22 to allow the Sun Devils to hang around well into the fourth quarter.

Conner helped the Horned Frogs put the game away, hitting three 3s in the fourth quarter. She went 4 of 10 from 3 to reach 101 for the season, breaking the school record she set a year ago.

TCU shot 56% overall and has won four straight to tie the school record for wins in a season, set twice previously.

NO. 19 BAYLOR 84, COLORADO 62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points, Jada Walker added 17 and No. 19 Baylor blew past Colorado for the Bears’ seventh straight win.

Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Aaronette Vanleh 10 for the Bears (23-5, 13-2 Big 12), who remain tied for first place with No. 10 TCU (25-3, 13-2).

Jade Masogayo had 16 points and Johanna Teder 14 for Colorado (17-9, 8-7), now 13-2 at home.

The Bears made seven 3-pointers in the first half and led 47-24 at halftime. Fontleroy, Walker and Vanleh all scored in double figures, with 12, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 65, ST. JOHNS’ 62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half and No. 23 Creighton rallied in the fourth quarter to edge St. John’s.

The Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East) led for nearly 30 minutes and were up 51-46 heading into the final quarter before the Bluejays (22-4, 14-1) rallied to win their sixth straight game and clinch a top-two seed in the conference tournament.

Lauren Jensen hit a 3-pointer to give Creighton a 61-60 lead with 3:41 left then neither team scored again until Jensen drove for a layup with 29 seconds left before Jayme Horan added two free throws.

Jailah Donald scored with 11 seconds left to cut the lead to three and St. John’s got the ball back after Kiani Lockett missed two free throws with eight seconds remaining, but Donald missed a final 3-point attempt.

Jensen scored 16 points with Molly Mogensen adding 11 for the Bluejays, who swept the season series.

