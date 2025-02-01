No. 5 Texas takes road win streak into matchup with Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns (21-2, 7-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-10, 3-5 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (21-2, 7-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-10, 3-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Longhorns face Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 9-3 on their home court. Texas A&M has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 7-1 in conference games. Texas ranks third in the SEC allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

