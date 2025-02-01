No. 4 USC visits Iowa after Iriafen’s 23-point game

USC Trojans (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC faces Iowa after Kiki Iriafen scored 23 points in USC’s 82-69 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-3 in home games. Iowa has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 9-0 in conference matchups. USC is ninth in college basketball scoring 83.7 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

Iowa averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game USC gives up. USC scores 17.7 more points per game (83.7) than Iowa gives up to opponents (66.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is averaging 15.8 points and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Addison O’Grady is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rayah Marshall is averaging eight points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Trojans. JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.