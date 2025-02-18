No. 4 USC Trojans square off against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (23-2, 13-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (23-2, 13-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC hosts No. 22 Michigan State.

The Trojans are 12-1 in home games. USC has a 20-2 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 9-5 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten scoring 40.5 points per game in the paint led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 9.5.

USC averages 82.1 points, 20.1 more per game than the 62.0 Michigan State allows. Michigan State scores 24.0 more points per game (81.0) than USC allows (57.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julia Ayrault is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

