No. 4 Texas hosts No. 2 South Carolina following Booker’s 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (23-2, 9-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas faces No. 2 South Carolina after Madison Booker scored 20 points in Texas’ 87-66 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Longhorns have gone 12-0 at home. Texas is seventh in college basketball averaging 84.7 points and is shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC allowing 55.3 points while holding opponents to 34.2% shooting.

Texas’ average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Gamecocks square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Longhorns. Shay Holle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.