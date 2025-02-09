No. 4 Texas beats No. 2 South Carolina, ends 57-game win streak in regular-season SEC games

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Rori Harmon hit two critical free throws…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Rori Harmon hit two critical free throws in the final seconds as No. 4 Texas beat No. 2 South Carolina 66-62 Sunday, ending the Gamecocks’ 57-game Southeastern Conference regular-season winning streak dating to 2021.

Harmon converted a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds left to extend Texas’ two-point lead to the final four-point margin.

A 3-point try by South Carolina’s Sania Feagin missed the mark with nine seconds left and Harmon grabbed the rebound to seal the Longhorns’ eight consecutive win and 20th straight at home dating to Jan. 2024.

Backup center Kyla Oldacre scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Texas (24-2, 10-1 SEC).

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 13 points for South Carolina (22-2, 10-1), which had its 17-game win streak this season halted. Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts each scored nine points.

While Oldacre had a strong second half, starting center Taylor Jones had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.

NO. 1 UCLA 62, OREGON 52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Londynn Jones scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 62-52 win.

Lauren Betts added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten), who won their 22nd straight game by double digits. Former Oregon player Angela Dugalic added seven points and eight rebounds for UCLA.

Nani Falatea scored 19 points to pace Oregon (16-8, 7-6), which dropped its third straight. Deja Kelly added 14 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 26.6% from the field.

After Oregon closed within 45-38 early in the fourth quarter, UCLA made three consecutive 3-pointers. Elina Aarnisalo, Timea Gardiner and Jones each made a 3-pointer to push the Bruins ahead 54-38 with 6:02 left to play.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 91, NO. 21 CALIFORNIA 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points and five assists and No. 3 Notre Dame extended its winning streak to 16 games with a win over No. 21 California.

Olivia Miles added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Notre Dame (21-2 overall, 12–0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sonia Citron chipped in 16 points.

Lulu Twidale scored 14 points for Cal (19-6, 7-5).

Notre Dame bolted to a 44-23 lead by halftime. Cal struggled through a 1-for-9 shooting stretch and committed four turnovers as the Fighting Irish closed the out the final 5:55 of the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

NO. 5 UCONN 77, PROVIDENCE 40

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 20 points as No. 5 UConn beat Providence to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 33 games.

Bueckers did all scoring in the first three quarters, shooting 6 for 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Azzi Fudd had 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and Ashlynn Shade added 12 points.

The Huskies (22-3, 13-0) limited the Friars (10-16, 3-10) to 27% (13 for 49) shooting. Providence missed 20 of 24 shots from 3-point range.

Marta Morales led Providence with 15 points.

NO. 6 LSU 82, NO. 19 TENNESSEE 77

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Reserve Kailyn Gilbert scored 23 points, including two free throws in the final seconds, to help No. 6 LSU to a win over No. 19 Tennessee.

With the win, the Tigers moved into a tie for first place in the Southeastern Conference with Texas and South Carolina.

Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points, Aneesah Morrow had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Flau’Jae Johnson added 12 points for LSU (25-1, 10-1).

Ruby Whitehorn scored 21 points, Jewel Spears added 19, Talaysia Cooper had 16 and Zee Spearman 15 for the Lady Vols (17-6, 4-6), who were coming off an 80-76 victory over No. 5 UConn.

NO. 10 DUKE 90, MIAMI 49

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 24 points and Ashlon Jackson made five 3-pointers on the way to 23 points as No. 10 Duke blew past Miami.

Oluchi Okananwa had 16 points for the Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won twice since Monday night’s loss at No. 14 N.C. State.

Cameron Williams scored 14 points and Haley Cavinder added 10 for Miami (13-10, 3-9), which is winless in two games this month after a 2-6 January.

Duke had a 47-5 advantage in bench scoring.

It was the Blue Devils’ sixth ACC victory by at least 25 points, including four romps by more than 30 points.

NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 53, CLEMSON 51

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sophomore Reniya Kelly hit a go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds left and scored 17 points to help No. 13 North Carolina slip past Clemson and remain unbeaten on the road this season.

Hannah Kohn made three straight free throws for Clemson after being fouled beyond the arc and Madi Ott followed with a 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 51-49 with 2:14 remaining. Maria Gakdeng had the only other basket until Kelly’s game-winner when her layup tied it with two minutes left.

Kelly made 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 6-0 in SEC road games and 7-0 in true road games overall — just one of three teams nationwide without a loss away from home.

Gakdeng totaled 12 points and nine rebounds and Alyssa Ustby pitched in with eight points and 13 boards. Grace Townsend scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter — accounting for half of the Tar Heels’ output

NO. 14 N.C. STATE 97, NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 22 points, Zoe Brooks added 21, and No. 14 N.C. State rolled past No. 22 Florida State.

Tilda Trygger had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Madison Hayes scored 14 and Saniya Rivers had 12 points for the Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1). Brooks had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 23 points, O’Mariah Gordon 20, Makayla Timpson 14 and reserve Amaya Bonner 11 for Florida State (19-5, 9-3). Timpson grabbed nine rebounds.

The Wolfpack led by 20-plus for most of the third quarter, although two 3-pointers by Gordon got the Seminoles within 65-49 with 3 1/2 minutes to go. N.C. State scored the next seven points on the way to a 72-51 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Timpson scored in the paint to get the Seminoles within 63-49 midway through the fourth, but N.C. State put the game away with a 10-0 run that included 3-pointers by Hayes and Rivers.

NO. 16 MARYLAND 81, WASHINGTON 73

SEATTLE (AP) — Kaylene Smikle made 13 of 18 from the field and finished with a career-high 36 points, Shyanne Sellers added 15 points and No. 16 Maryland rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Washington.

Maryland (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made 30 of 60 from the field and outrebounded the Huskies 40-29.

Dalayah Daniels and Sayvia Sellers scored six points apiece in a 12-0 spurt that cut Washington’s deficit to 67-63 about 4 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter but Smikle responded with a three-point play and the Huskies got no closer.

Elle Ladine made five 3-pointers led Washington (14-10, 5-7) with 23 points. Sellers added 19 and Daniels scored 12 with 10 rebounds.

The Huskies hit four 3-pointers, and Maryland was just 4-of-18 shooting, as Washington jumped to a 23-8 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Terrapins scored 13 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to six early in the second. After Hannah Stines answered with a 3-pointer to make it 30-21, the Huskies missed their next six shots and Maryland used a 17-1 run capped when Allie Kubek hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining in the half and her layup made it 44-36 at the intermission.

NO. 17 GEORGIA TECH 71, BOSTON COLLEGE 51

BOSTON (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 23 points and Zoesha Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the No. 17 Georgia Tech women used a big first half to beat Boston College.

Georgia Tech (20-4, 8-4 ACC) won its third straight game and now has won five of its last six with its lone loss coming to No. 14 Duke.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-6 lead after a quarter and led 36-15 at intermission.

Dunn scored nine of the team’s 19 first-quarter points, including two free throws to give the Yellow Jackets a double-digit lead they never surrendered. Tonie Morgan scored on a layup and a jumper and Smith added a jumper in the opening minutes of the third quarter to push the Georgia Tech lead to 45-17. Boston College caught fire and closed the quarter on a 21-8 run to make it 53-38 to start the final quarter.

MICHIGAN 71, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 61

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Syla Swords scored 19 points with six rebounds and six assists, Olivia Olson added 14 points and Michigan beat No. 20 Michigan State to snap a three-game skid in the in-state rivalry.

Mila Holloway scored 10 points with five assists for Michigan (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten). The Wolverines have won three games in a row.

Grace Vanslooten led Michigan State (18-5, 8-4) with 15 points and 12 rebounds before she fouled out with a minute to play. Nyla Hampton added 11 points and Julia Ayrault scored 10.

Swords hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-36 about 3 1/2 minutes into the third quarter and the Wolverines led the rest of the way. Holloway made a layup to open the scoring nearly a minute into the fourth quarter and Hobbs followed with a 3-pointer about 30 seconds later that gave Michigan a 10-point lead and the Spartans trailed by at least seven points from there on.

NO. 23 ALABAMA 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker finished with 19 points and matched her career high with 12 rebounds to help No. 23 Alabama roll to a wire-to-wire victory over Mississippi State.

Barker added eight assists and four steals for the Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference). Both of her double-doubles this season have come in the past two games.

Essence Cody had 17 points and seven rebounds to go with four blocked shots for Alabama. Zaay Green totaled 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Aaliyah Nye, who scored 27 on a school-record nine 3-pointers in an 84-66 road win over Florida State on Thursday, hit 2 of 7 from beyond the arc and scored 12 with three steals.

Debreasha Powe made two 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs (17-8, 4-7). Madina Okut, who leads the SEC and is third in the nation shooting 67% from the floor, made 6 of 9 shots and scored 12. Destiney McPhaul scored 10 off the bench.

