No. 4 Tennessee faces Oklahoma following Milicic’s 21-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee visits Oklahoma after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 85-81 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 10-2 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are 6-4 in conference play. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Tennessee has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.2 points. Jalon Moore is averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

