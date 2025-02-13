No. 4 South Carolina hosts McGill and Florida

Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits No. 4 South Carolina after Liv McGill scored 22 points in Florida’s 84-66 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks are 11-0 in home games. South Carolina scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game.

The Gators are 3-7 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

South Carolina makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Florida scores 22.0 more points per game (77.8) than South Carolina gives up (55.8).

The Gamecocks and Gators face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jeriah Warren is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 12.7 points. McGill is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

