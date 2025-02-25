No. 4 Houston avenges only Big 12 loss with win at No. 10 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Milos Uzan scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 Houston clinched at least a share…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Milos Uzan scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 Houston clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 69-61 victory over 10th-ranked Texas Tech on Monday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) avenged their only conference loss. It was 82-81 at home in overtime when the Red Raiders overcame the early ejection of leading scorer JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland for their signature victory this season.

Toppin and Elijah Hawkins scored 14 points apiece for the short-handed Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5), who tried to feed off the energetic crowd despite playing just six players. Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes watched his alma mater from a seat next to the Texas Tech bench.

Emanuel Sharpe scored 10 points as the Cougars eliminated Texas Tech from the Big 12 race and left No. 22 Arizona as the only team with a chance to catch them.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN 49, NEBRASKA 46

LINCOLN, (AP) — Neb.Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 12 points and Tre Donaldson made two free throws with four seconds left to give No. 15 Michigan a win over Nebraska, the fewest points the Wolverines have scored in a victory in 17 years.

It marked the third time in 11 years that a team won a Big Ten game with fewer than 50 points.

Michigan (21-6, 13-3) shot a season-low 30%, and Nebraska’s 26% shooting was its worst mark since it made 21.1% in a home loss to Maryland in 2019.

The game alternated between a mix of great defense and abysmal shooting. Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) was 1 of 7 on layups, Michigan was 3 of 12.

Michigan’s previous low point total in a win came in a 49-43 victory over Illinois on Feb. 23, 2008.

Donaldson finished with 11 points and Danny Wolf added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Brice Williams led Nebraska with 26 points. Nine teammates combined for 20.

