No. 4 Alabama takes on No. 17 Kentucky after Sears’ 35-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 17 Kentucky after Mark Sears scored 35 points in Alabama’s 110-98 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 on their home court. Alabama is second in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds led by Grant Nelson averaging 8.1.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in conference play. Kentucky is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Alabama averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Amari Williams is averaging 12.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

