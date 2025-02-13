No. 3 Texas visits No. 8 Kentucky, seeks 25th victory this season

Texas Longhorns (24-2, 10-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-3, 8-2 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Texas Longhorns (24-2, 10-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-3, 8-2 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Texas will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Longhorns visit the No. 8 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 in home games. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Longhorns are 10-1 in SEC play. Texas ranks third in the SEC with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.5.

Kentucky makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Texas has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Longhorns face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Clara Strack is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rori Harmon is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

