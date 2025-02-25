No. 3 Florida faces Georgia, seeks 25th win of season

Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Gators face the Georgia.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-3 at home. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Gators are 11-3 in conference matchups. Florida is second in the SEC with 39.5 rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 7.8.

Georgia’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

