No. 3 Florida expects to get forward Alex Condon back at Georgia after he misses 3 games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Alex Condon, who missed the last three games because of a sprained right ankle, is expected to return at Georgia on Tuesday.

Condon turned his ankle in the first 30 seconds of a victory at Mississippi State on Feb. 11 and has been sidelined since. He leads the third-ranked Gators with 7.8 rebounds a game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points.

He’s one of four Florida players — joining forward Sam Alexis and guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin — who have missed time during the team’s six-game winning streak.

“Obviously every game for us in the SEC feels like the Super Bowl, but we also want to make sure we’re ready for March,” coach Todd Golden said Monday. “We don’t want to bring any of these guys back early to where they’re laboring going into the NCAA Tournament. I don’t think that’s beneficial for us.

“But I think he’s ready to go, and I’m feeling confident that he’ll play (Tuesday) night as of right now.”

