No. 3 Duke hosts Wilkinson and Cal

California Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits No. 3 Duke after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 21 points in Cal’s 76-66 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-0 at home. Duke has a 17-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-8 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

Duke is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Golden Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Wilkinson is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.