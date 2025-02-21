No. 3 Duke faces Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke plays Illinois in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils are 8-2 in non-conference play. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Khaman Maluach averaging 2.7.

The Fighting Illini are 8-2 in non-conference play. Illinois leads college basketball with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 8.3.

Duke averages 81.0 points, 8.6 more per game than the 72.4 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 23.1 more points per game (83.9) than Duke gives up to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 8.7 points. Will Riley is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

