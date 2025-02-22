No. 3 Duke faces Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and No. 3 Duke meet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke is first in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 4.0.

The Fighting Illini have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Illinois leads college basketball with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.4.

Duke averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12 points. Flagg is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Will Riley is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

