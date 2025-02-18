No. 3 Duke beats Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman star Cooper Flagg had 17 points and 14 rebounds, notching his seventh double-double of the season before halftime, as No. 3 Duke cruised past Virginia 80-62 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC), who also got 17 points from Kon Knueppel, have won three straight since their lone conference loss Feb. 8 at No. 18 Clemson.

Andrew Rohde had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9).

Duke forward Maliq Brown, who grew up in Virginia about an hour from Charlottesville, sustained an apparent left shoulder injury with 1:21 left in the first half. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return.

The junior transfer from Syracuse had two points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes.

NO. 19 ARIZONA 74, BAYLOR 67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Arizona moved into second place alone in the Big 12 Conference with a 74-67 win at Baylor on Monday night.

Caleb Love and Henri Veesaar each had 13 points for the Wildcats (18-8, 12-3), whose back-to-back losses last week to Kansas State and No. 5 Houston dropped them six spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll earlier Monday.

VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points for the Bears (16-10, 8-7). Norchad Omier had his 82nd career double-double — and 14th this season — with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

