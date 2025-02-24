No. 25 Louisville visits Virginia Tech after Young’s 27-point game

Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No. 25 Louisville after Jaydon Young scored 27 points in Virginia Tech’s 81-68 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hokies have gone 7-7 at home. Virginia Tech has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 14-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Virginia Tech is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Toibu Lawal is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

