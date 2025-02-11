No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half, Bella Fontleroy had 15…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half, Bella Fontleroy had 15 points and four 3-pointers, and No. 25 Baylor beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Baylor led by double figures for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter until West Virginia scored six straight to get within 70-61 with 3:31 left. Jada Walker answered at the other end with a three-point play and she scored again with 2:18 left for a 75-61 lead.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Sarah Andrews had 12 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 11-2 Big 12). Walker scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

Jordan Harrison led West Virginia (19-5, 9-4) with 20 points. JJ Quinerly, averaging 19 points per game, added 17 points.

NO. 11 TCU 79, BYU 47

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madison Conner scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, and Sedona Prince had 13 points and five blocks to lead No. 11 TCU to a victory over BYU.

TCU (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) has won four of its last five games and is 17-0 at home.

Hailey Van Lith scored nine of her 11 points in the second half as TCU outscored BYU 41-17. Agnes Emma-Nnopu chipped in with 10 points. Conner made at least four 3-pointers in a home game for the 20th time in her career.

TCU was 10 of 27 (37%) from long range and scored 25 points from 16 BYU turnovers. The Horned Frogs have made at least nine 3-pointers in 17 games.

Emma Calvert scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for BYU (12-12, 3-10), which shot just 32.7%. Delaney Gibb added 14 points.

