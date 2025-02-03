No. 24 Vanderbilt faces No. 5 Florida following McGlockton’s 22-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt faces No. 5 Florida after Devin scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 97-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Gators are 10-1 on their home court. Florida has a 15-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Commodores are 4-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Florida is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida allows.

The Gators and Commodores meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists. Alijah Martin is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.2 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

